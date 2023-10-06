Wisconsin DNR starts yearly statewide survey, asks for responses from deer hunters

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released their yearly Deer Hunter Wildlife Survey and is seeking participation from deer hunters.

The survey allows the DNR to collect data on animals encountered while hunting and understand how wildlife across Wisconsin is distributed. The survey has provided valuable information for the management of many species of wildlife.

The survey is open from now through Jan. 7, 2024 and requires no registration. The survey can be submitted by smartphone app, computer, or by mail to this address:

  • Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
  • C/O Jes Rees Lohr, DNR Research Scientist
  • 2801 Progress Road
  • Madison, WI 53716
  • Jessica.ReesLohr@wisconsin.gov or 608-228-8851

Hunters should include the following information in their survey submissions:

  • Date(s) hunted.
  • Numbers of hours hunted.
  • County in which they hunted.
  • Zone referenced on the deer management unit map.
  • Land type (public vs. private).
  • Weather conditions at the time of sighting.
  • Type and number of animals observed.

Participants can find a list of animals to report and learn more about the survey by visiting the DNR’s Deer Hunter Survey webpage.

