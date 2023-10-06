Study: Infant formula warmers may not get hot enough

Helping local women feed infants during formula shortage
Helping local women feed infants during formula shortage(KGNS)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your baby’s formula may be contaminated if you’re not careful. This isn’t a baby formula recall but a finding about how parents prepare the formula.

A new study by U.K. scientists says many infant formula preparation devices don’t make the water hot enough to kill harmful bacteria. Health officials say powdered formula has ingredients that are vulnerable to bacteria, so it’s important the formula gets hot enough when you’re making it for your baby.

The World Health Organization says water used to make infant formula should be boiled then cooled to at least 70 degrees to kill bacteria.

In the study, only 11 of 74 preparation machines produced water that was hot enough.

A tip is to buy a food thermometer to test the temperature of the water from your machine.

Food-borne illnesses like salmonella or cronobacter can send your baby to the hospital.

Officials also remind parents to wash their hands and disinfect surfaces before preparing your baby’s formula.

