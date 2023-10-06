Stars and Stripes Honor Flight celebration to take place on Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This Saturday, Oct. 7, the 71st Mission of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will take off from Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, and return at 7:30 p.m.

All Brown County residents are invited to take part in the celebration, which will feature live music and an honor guard. In addition, staff and alumni from the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers will be there to give the veterans a celebratory welcome. Anyone attending is encouraged to arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight gives WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans from Wisconsin an all expenses-paid trip to memorials in Washington D.C. honoring their service, and then a welcoming ceremony after their return to Wisconsin.

“Our veterans have made big sacrifices and through these flights we are able to give thanks to those sacrifices,” said Karyn Roelke, President of Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. “Every flight brings so many smiles, memories and courageous stories. It truly is an honor to be a part of it all.”

If you or a loved one is interested in being a part of a future Flight, visit the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight website and fill out an online application or reach out to Brown County Veterans Services. Organizations and individuals can also donate to future missions by visiting Stars and Stripes website or by calling 262-238-7740.

