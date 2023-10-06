SCATTERED SHOWERS POSSIBLE FRIDAY AFTERNOON ALONG WITH CHANCE OF FROST

BRRRRR! It’s much colder as temperatures have fallen to the mid 40s with wind chills creeping down to the upper 30s in some places. It’s time to start bringing out those heavy jackets and heaters as highs will not warm up much in the next seven days. Highs will stay consistent in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s through next week.

There are chances of more scattered showers Friday afternoon into nightfall as one more front comes through from the same system that brought the two previous cold fronts. The showers could impact several Friday night high school football games, but no games should be cancelled as the rain will be light and brief. Through the weekend, there are spotty chances of showers as winds from the north could create enough energy for the showers to develop. If any form, it’ll likely stay in the northern part of the area. Winds will continue to be breezy from the northwest between 15-25 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

It’s that time of year where we talk about frost... and this weekend looks to be the time when the first frost will form this season. Lows will fall to the mid 30s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night. The winds will be calmer by nightfall so frost will become more likely. If you have plants outside, you might want to bring them indoors or cover them.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 3-5′

TONIGHT: NW 15-25 KTS, WAVES: 3-6′ *SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED!

SATURDAY: NW 15-15 KTS, WAVES: 3-6′

TODAY: Partly sunny, afternoon scattered showers. Much colder and breezy. HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lingering showers and cooler. Breezy. LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool, breezy winds continue. Late frost possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cool, winds start calming down. Late frost. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool, late frost. HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated showers. Late frost. HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: A chance of showers. Partly sunny. HIGH: 56

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.