Report of suspicious person in Wrightstown leads to drugs, cash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was arrested after a search for a person acting strangely outside the Dollar General store in Wrightstown.

Wrightstown police say the 43-year-old was found with drugs and a large amount of cash. He also had warrants related to drugs and firearms.

He’s in the Brown County Jail. Authorities didn’t name him, and he hasn’t been formally charged.

He could face charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school and felony bail jumping.

