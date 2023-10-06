Police: Fond du Lac woman accused of harassing ex-husband, found in car with gun and cocaine

A Fond du Lac woman faces harassment charges with domestic violence enhancers after police say they found her near her ex-husband's home with a gun.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac woman faces harassment charges with domestic violence enhancers after police say they found her near her ex-husband’s home with a gun.

48-year-old Jodeen May is charged with seven misdemeanors including harassment - fear of death, OWI, and violating a domestic abuse restraining order.

Court documents indicate that last Friday morning the victim received texts, a dozen calls, and seven voicemails from May, which included profanities. He later saw her vehicle and told police he feared for his safety.

Officers found her parked at the corner of 9th and Woodward streets. Police say they found a gun in the vehicle and cocaine in her pocket. They say she was swaying on her feet and slurring her words and a portable breath test showed her BAC was .137.

The cash bond was set Wednesday at $7,500.

