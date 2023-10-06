New report claiming more issues at GBCI

A new investigation published in the Wisconsin State Journal reveals new issues at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
The Wisconsin State Journal conducted interviews with more than two dozen current and former inmates and guards and their family members at the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

The report cites multiple claims of guards not following protocol, such as denying an inmate a wheelchair, not reporting an inmate’s suicidal ideation, and smuggling in drugs and cell phones for inmates.

Brown County authorities investigated these claims but guards have not faced charges. Local leaders say the report does not come as a surprise.

“It’s confirming just about everything we’ve heard over the last five-six years. Things are getting worse at GBCI and the failure to address the issue at this point is nothing but willful, gross negligence,” said Rep. David Steffen, (R) Green Bay.

Allouez Village President Jim Rafter says he wants Governor Evers to consider funding for an entirely new facility.

“The biggest issue that I’m facing right now is my growing concern about the safety in the community due to a lack of staffing and the unrest taking place at GBCI,” said Rafter.

Multiple attempts at a funding measure for a new prison have stalled in the legislature and not won the support of the governor.

We reached out to Governor Tony Evers’ office for comment on the matter and have not yet heard back. Funding for a new roof for the facility passed in the current budget plan, but still needs further approval.

