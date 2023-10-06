Menominee Park’s Pratt Trail reconstruction delayed

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Park’s Pratt Trail, which has been under reconstruction since August, has been delayed due to an archeological discovery in the area.

The state-mandated archeological work is being conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Cultural Resource Management program, the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Wisconsin’s Tribal Nations. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) has been working around the site prior to the work on Pratt Trail.

The area was discovered to have evidence of a large pre-contact Native American village that roughly dates between 900 AD and 1600 AD. After this discovery, a plan was developed to protect significant archeological items and monitor the removal of the existing road bed. During this observation, the UWM confirmed that the village site had been preserved underneath the road.

The city of Oshkosh is asking visitors to avoid the work area and allow the archeological teams to finish their work. The area will be under surveillance. For more information about this archeological site, please contact Jennifer Haas, Director of the Archaeological Research Laboratory Center at UW Milwaukee, at (414) 251-8853.

Multiple events in Menominee Park are being relocated because of this project, please check with event organizers for changes to their events.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.