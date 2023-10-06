Green Bay Area Public School District firming up plans for $150 million referendum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District is firming up plans for a $150 million referendum.

It would include several updates to the district, including a new elementary school building on the west side as well as renovating West High School to include John Dewey Academy.

West High School could also become the new home of the GBAPS district office.

The new elementary school would be at the site of Kennedy Elementary and would include students from Kennedy, Keller, and MacArthur elementary schools.

The proposal states it will include security upgrades for several elementary, middle, and high schools.

The district administration has prepared a project list for review on Monday by the board of education.

The full plans can be found here.

