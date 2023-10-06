Flags at half-staff for the next two Saturdays in honor of fallen firefighters

The days coincide with ceremonies and memorials during Fire Prevention Week
Flag flying at half-staff
Flag flying at half-staff(WOWT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers passed an executive order today declaring that flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 14.

The gesture is to honor firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty, and recognize the Final Alarm Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial, as well as the observance of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day.

“Each and every day, Wisconsin firefighters risk their own health and safety in order to serve their neighbors in their greatest time of need, and we owe them an incredible debt of gratitude for keeping our communities safe,” said Gov. Evers. “On Firefighters Memorial Day and throughout the year, we honor their immense sacrifice and remember the selflessness and bravery of those firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty.”

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8 to Oct. 14 and focuses on fire safety education, as well as honoring the ultimate sacrifice made by firefighters in the performance of their duties.

