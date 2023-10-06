First Lady Jill Biden to visit Green Bay on Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Wisconsin to visit the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, the White House announced Friday. But before visiting the Menominee Indian Tribe, she will watch a Packers game in Green Bay.

The First Lady is scheduled to arrive at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Monday evening. The White House says as part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, the First Lady will join an NFL Crucial Catch Monday Night Football watch party hosted by the American Cancer Society in Green Bay.

On Tuesday, the White House says the First Lady will tour the Menominee Tribal Enterprises’ sawmill in Neopit to learn about the Menominee Tribe’s sustainable forest management.

In the afternoon, the First Lady will visit the College of Menominee Nation in Keshena. The White House says the visit is to learn about the Menominee Tribe’s approach to community education and sustainable development. In the afternoon, the First Lady will participate in the College of Menominee Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Summit in Keshena.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.