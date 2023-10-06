First Lady Jill Biden to visit Green Bay on Monday

FILE - First lady Jill Biden waits to speak at the Library of Congress in Washington,...
FILE - First lady Jill Biden waits to speak at the Library of Congress in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, during a reception with congressional members and spouses showcasing bipartisan support for cancer prevention and early detection.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Wisconsin to visit the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, the White House announced Friday. But before visiting the Menominee Indian Tribe, she will watch a Packers game in Green Bay.

The First Lady is scheduled to arrive at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Monday evening. The White House says as part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, the First Lady will join an NFL Crucial Catch Monday Night Football watch party hosted by the American Cancer Society in Green Bay.

On Tuesday, the White House says the First Lady will tour the Menominee Tribal Enterprises’ sawmill in Neopit to learn about the Menominee Tribe’s sustainable forest management.

In the afternoon, the First Lady will visit the College of Menominee Nation in Keshena. The White House says the visit is to learn about the Menominee Tribe’s approach to community education and sustainable development. In the afternoon, the First Lady will participate in the College of Menominee Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Summit in Keshena.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball reaches 1.4 Billion Dollars
Powerball tickets in Marinette, Ashwaubenon win big in Wednesday’s drawing
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground bound for trial in Sauk County

Latest News

Jurrone Duwayne Petry
Door County deputy accused of domestic abuse
Menominee Park is the site of a historically significant Native American village
Menominee Park’s Pratt Trail reconstruction delayed
Deer hunters are asked to fill out the yearly survey to help with wildlife management
Wisconsin DNR starts yearly statewide survey, asks for responses from deer hunters
Lawmakers and community leaders in the Wisconsin State Capitol (file image)
Security questions swirl at Wisconsin Capitol after armed man sought governor twice in one day
Joshua Johnson is accused of sexually assaulting three 15-year-old girls
Culver’s, Freddy’s manager accused of sex crimes against underage employees