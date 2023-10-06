Door County faces critical shortage of affordable housing

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County faces a critical affordable-housing shortage, so a new initiative is fighting to make sure everyone has a safe place to call home.

Some workers in the peninsula have trouble finding a place to call home within their budget.

A report from the Door County Economic Development Corporation showed the county needed 470 new apartment units to keep up with the demand from job growth in 2019, and since then, the Door County Community Foundation said the need continues to grow.

The president of the foundation, Bret Bicoy, said the housing crisis could impact your summer vacation.

“If we don’t have the ability to house people who are willing to work hard, then we’re not going to be able to fill the jobs we need to fill. That means the restaurants aren’t gonna be open. That means the stores aren’t going to be able to open,” Bicoy said.f

That’s one of the reasons the launch of the Workforce Housing Lending Corporation is so critical right now. It’s a collaboration between the Community Foundation and NeighborWorks Green Bay.

It hopes to eventually raise $5 million to inspire builders to create more than 1,000 affordable rental spaces.

Bicoy described the new initiative like the layers of a cake. He said developers typically seek out multiple types of financing, and this creates a specific layer only available if you build in Door County.

The goal is to reduce costs for developers so they can rent the housing to the community for less money.

“If we can’t figure out a way for regular working people to have a decent quality place to live, our economy isn’t going to be able to operate at full efficiency,” Bicoy said.

Workers in the peninsula have trouble facing a place to call home within their budget

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.