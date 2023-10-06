Door County deputy accused of domestic abuse

Jurrone Duwayne Petry
Jurrone Duwayne Petry(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Updated:
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A deputy with the Door County Sheriff’s Department is accused of physically abusing a person he was in a relationship with.

Jurrone Petry faces charges of False Imprisonment, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. All three charges come with domestic abuse assessments.

According to newly filed court documents, Petry’s domestic partner went to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week to report several incidents in which she said Petry abused her.

She reported several incidents, including one where she said Petry took her phone from her while she was in the shower and they struggled over the phone in a fight. She also admits to biting Petry and throwing things at him during different fights, according to statements in the criminal complaint.

Petry is also accused of punching her several times in the head and intimidating her with a stun gun. During one argument, where the criminal complaint states the domestic partner said she wished Petry was dead, Petry is accused of taking his gun and trying to put it in her hand while saying, “Shoot me.”

In another incident, the criminal complaint says Petry wouldn’t let her leave the room during an argument.

The criminal complaint said the person Petry was in a relationship with went to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office because she was sick of fighting with Petry and wanted it to be over. She also said she didn’t come forward sooner because Petry said he would “escalate” things.

When Petry was questioned by officers, the criminal complaint stated he said he would have “small arguments” with the person he was in a relationship with, but never anything “major” and the fights were just verbal. When the arguments became more heated, Petry stated his partner would begin throwing and breaking things and Petry said he would grab her to get her to stop.

Petry said he only showed off his stun gun, making it spark, to a member of his partner’s family, per their request because they wanted to “see what it was like.”

He denied hitting and slapping the person he was in a relationship with, and he denied trying to block her from leaving a room.

The criminal complaint notes a text message sent to Petry’s domestic partner where he admits to punching her in the head.

Petry was taken into custody and booked into the Brown County Jail. At a court hearing Friday afternoon, a judge ordered a $2,500 signature bond, and that Petry have no contact with the victim. His next court date is December 1.

