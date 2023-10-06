Culver’s, Freddy’s manager accused of sex crimes against underage employees

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old fast-food restaurant manager is accused of sexual assault, repeated sexual assault, and other crimes against underage girls who worked at his restaurants.

According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old girl told her school resource officer in November about being assaulted at work by her manager at a Culver’s in Suamico, who kissed her multiple times in the walk-in cooler or bathroom. The girl reported it to the store’s owner, and Johnson was fired not long after that.

This summer, Johnson was working as a manager at Freddy’s Steakburgers in Bellevue. Prosecutors allege he had sex with two 15-year-old girls there.

One girl said her relationship with Johnson started with hugging, then kissing, then Johnson started giving her rides and picking her up on breaks, and eventually the behaviors became more sexually explicit. The victim’s friend said the girl was spending the night at Johnson’s apartment and saw Johnson kissing her goodbye.

Another girl said Johnson offered to give her a ride to the nearby Target store but drove her to his home instead. She said Johnson started touching her and undressing her. The girl said she was scared and didn’t know if he would hurt her. She quit working at Freddy’s and told the general manager, and Johnson was put on leave.

After much effort trying to contact Johnson, officers executed a search warrant at his apartment in De Pere. He was in custody the next day.

Johnson was formally charged in August with nine felony counts:

1st-degree child sexual assault with a person under 16 using threat of force or violence

Repeated sexual assault of the same child (at least 3 violations of 1st- or 2nd-degree sexual assault)

2nd-degree sexual assault of a child (two counts)

Child enticement for sexual contact (two counts)

Causing a child 13 to 18 to view sexual activity (two counts)

and false imprisonment

Johnson is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Brown County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.