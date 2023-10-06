A COOL WEEKEND AHEAD... FROST POSSIBLE

Light rain showers will wrap up late this evening and skies will stay mostly cloudy for a time. Those clouds should begin to clear out early Saturday morning and we’ll begin the day mostly sunny. Temperatures could be as cool as the mid 30s across north-central Wisconsin, but we’ll be closer to 40° from the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore. A northwest breeze will hold around 10 mph throughout the night and it will pick back up Saturday morning.

The early sunshine Saturday will be replaced by increasing cloud cover with northwesterly winds gusting to 25 mph. A stray afternoon rain shower is possible, although most areas will stay dry. Below average temperatures can be expected with highs staying in the middle 50s. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies around for the night... which should help to diminish the potential for frost. But, low temperatures will settle into the mid/upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower and highs in the lower half of the 50s.

Skies may begin to clear out Sunday night and the wind should be lighter. That will set the stage for the coolest night we’ve seen since last spring. We’ll be watching for frost as temperatures dip into the mid 30s into Monday morning... some lower 30s are possible in the Northwoods. Temperatures may warm slightly for the middle of next week, but highs are still forecast to stay below 60 degrees. After tonight, our next more widespread rain chance won’t arrive until next Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 15-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

SUNDAY: NNW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lingering showers and cooler. Breezy. Skies clear late. LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Early sun, then increasing clouds. A stray shower. Breezy again. Late frost possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool, a stray shower possible. Late frost. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool, late frost. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated showers mainly NORTH. Late frost. HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Continued cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: A chance of showers... mainly south. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Breezy with plenty of clouds. Scattered showers. HIGH: 54

