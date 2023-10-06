A COOL WEEKEND AHEAD... FROST POSSIBLE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Cooler weather is arriving in Wisconsin and it will continue for the foreseeable future.
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light rain showers will wrap up late this evening and skies will stay mostly cloudy for a time. Those clouds should begin to clear out early Saturday morning and we’ll begin the day mostly sunny. Temperatures could be as cool as the mid 30s across north-central Wisconsin, but we’ll be closer to 40° from the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore. A northwest breeze will hold around 10 mph throughout the night and it will pick back up Saturday morning.

The early sunshine Saturday will be replaced by increasing cloud cover with northwesterly winds gusting to 25 mph. A stray afternoon rain shower is possible, although most areas will stay dry. Below average temperatures can be expected with highs staying in the middle 50s. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies around for the night... which should help to diminish the potential for frost. But, low temperatures will settle into the mid/upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower and highs in the lower half of the 50s.

Skies may begin to clear out Sunday night and the wind should be lighter. That will set the stage for the coolest night we’ve seen since last spring. We’ll be watching for frost as temperatures dip into the mid 30s into Monday morning... some lower 30s are possible in the Northwoods. Temperatures may warm slightly for the middle of next week, but highs are still forecast to stay below 60 degrees. After tonight, our next more widespread rain chance won’t arrive until next Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 15-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

SUNDAY: NNW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lingering showers and cooler. Breezy. Skies clear late. LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Early sun, then increasing clouds. A stray shower. Breezy again. Late frost possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool, a stray shower possible. Late frost. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool, late frost. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated showers mainly NORTH. Late frost. HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Continued cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: A chance of showers... mainly south. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Breezy with plenty of clouds. Scattered showers. HIGH: 54

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball reaches 1.4 Billion Dollars
Powerball tickets in Marinette, Ashwaubenon win big in Wednesday’s drawing
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground bound for trial in Sauk County

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SCATTERED SHOWERS INTO THE EVENING... WEEKEND FROST POSSIBLE
First Alert Weather
SCATTERED SHOWERS & BREEZY FRIDAY, THEN HERE COMES THE COOLER WEATHER
Scattered showers Friday, chance of frost over the weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers Friday, chance of frost over the weekend
Scattered showers and a chance of frost
Scattered showers and a chance of frost