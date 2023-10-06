CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Lock down your life online

The more you follow this advice, the harder you make it for someone to steal your data, money and identity
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is National Cybersecurity Month, and security experts want you to secure your life online.

The FBI says millions of people already had their personal information stolen this year in cyber attacks.

We live our lives online, so it’s critical you practice good “cyber hygiene.” Like brushing your teeth, it’s something you have to do.

A cybersecurity expert with University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh has an important message for parents about posting favorite school pictures of your kids on social media.

“They can probably see what your children look like, names of their kids, where they’re going to school, how old they are. All these things can be used in a social engineering attack or God forbid something worse against people,” Michael Patten of the UW-Oshkosh Cybersecurity Center said.

The internet makes it easy for sexual predators and other criminals to misrepresent who they are and their motives.

Personal details can be used in a social engineering attack, where scammers impersonate a friend or company you do business with, to try to trick you.

“Really think about who’s looking at this. Why do they need to see it? Self-examination of why I’m sharing it. If we all share a little less of that stuff with people who don’t know us, I think the better off we’re all going to be,” Patton said.

Cybersecurity experts offer these tips:

  • Limit personal information
  • Don’t post details like your schedule or routine that could make you or your family vulnerable
  • Review your privacy settings, restricting access to only certain people
  • Use strong passwords

On passwords, there is important information from U.S. cyber defense, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

  • Passwords should be 16 characters
  • Think of a passphrase
  • Use different passwords for different accounts
  • Consider using password manager software
  • Turn on multi-factor authentication, especially for email, social media and financial accounts

