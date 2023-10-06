Bellin Woman’s Half-marathon this weekend

The race, created just for women, runs from downtown Green Bay to the Brown County fairgrounds
More than 1,100 people are signed up for events Saturday, up from last year
By Kristyn Allen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bellin Women’s Half-marathon is happening in Green Bay on Saturday, Oct. 6. It’s a race created just for women.

It’s a unique event that builds camaraderie among women. There are more than 1,100 people signed up for Saturday’s events. The race director says that’s 5% more than last year.

The course takes runners from the KI Convention Center on Main St., down Broadway on the city’s west side, past the Brown County fairgrounds in De Pere, then along the Fox River Trail back to downtown Green Bay and CityDeck. The finish area is in front of Hagemeister Park.

”If you are a spectator and if you want your family out there, it’s really easy to navigate so in addition to having a very interesting and flat course it’s also a course where your friends and family can get out there to support you,” race director Linda Maxwell said.

Friday morning there will be a health and fitness expo at the KI Convention Center, 333 Main St., and crews will be preparing the race area on CityDeck. Packet pickup at the KI Convention Center starts at 12 p.m.

There’s also a women’s inspiration dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

You can still register for the race at the health and fitness expo until 6 p.m.

Bellin Women's Half-marathon crosses the Ray Nitschke Memorial (Main St.) bridge in downtown...
