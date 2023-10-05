Wisconsin DMV ending road test waiver for teen drivers at the end of year

The road test waiver began during the pandemic shutdowns
Many teens are waiting to get their driver's license. It seemed like a good time to brush up on driving knowledge.(Source: Pexels)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announces that the Road Test Waiver pilot program will end on December 31, 2023.

The waiver program began in May 2020, at the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic. It exempted teen drivers from taking the in-person road test at local DMVs in order to obtain their probationary license.

Beginning January 1, those under 18 years old will need to complete an in-person road test at DMVs which offer this service to obtain that license. Appointments for a road test can be scheduled 11 weeks in advance at wisconsindmv.gov/roadtest.

Student drivers ages 16 and 17 who have completed their required driver education course, behind the wheel training, and 50 hours of supervised driving may apply for the road test waiver through December 31, 2023.

The DMV said it tracked potential safety implications as part of the pilot program and found no negative effect on driver safety. Through August 31, 2023, 144,082 parents/guardians of 16- and 17-year-old drivers utilized the road test waiver.

