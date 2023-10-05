WI middle school students targeted in AI-generated nude photo exploitation

Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a new danger in an era of online exploitation: a threat to use artificial intelligence technology to alter innocent photos.

Wisconsin Middle School students recently became thee target of a man seeking explicit photos online.

When the girls refused to send them, the man threated to alter innocent photos of them using AI technology.

It’s a disturbing form of ‘cyber-abuse’ we first alerted you to a few weeks ago.

Lawmakers, investigators and Attorneys General are calling it ‘a race against time to protect children from the dangers of AI.’

“With AI the concern is that digital altering of images can happen very quickly or that images can be made that resemble real people in a way that’s going to cause harm to kids,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The threat already hitting close to home in Muskego last week.

Muskego police learned on Friday that a middle school girl was friended on Snapchat by a supposedly 15-year-old boy, and they exchanged innocent photos. That’s when he revealed he was 33 and demanded explicit photos.

“If she didn’t comply with what he wanted, he threatened to then alter the photograph she had sent, and send it out to family and friends, post it online,” said Muskego Police School Resource Officer Chris Kristalidis. “Alter it to make it appear sexual or naked or sensitive in nature.”

Muskego police said they’re trying to trace the suspect through his Snapchat account.

As far as they’re aware, the girls contacted in Muskego have not sent explicit photos of themselves, and no “deepfakes” have been distributed or created from the benign photos they sent to the suspect before they realized what his intentions were.

In a town in Spain, more than 30 young school girls, ages 12 to 14, received fake nude images of themselves that were created using an ‘undressing app’ powered by AI.

Experts like Carrie Goldberg, who is not involved in the Spain case but represented victims of digital sexual abuse, said the impact on victims is long-lasting.

“It really has the same devastating consequences as if it was an actual photograph that depicted you. The harm isn’t any different,” said Goldberg.

“So basically what the deep fakes do is they strip away that sense of security that we have for our own image being used in the way that that it was originally intended,” said Wisconsin Republican Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere.

Jacque is circulating a proposed bill right now to strengthen laws against this ever-changing technology.

While legislators try to update laws to keep up with technology, it’s going to take time. Investigators say that’s where parents need to step in.

“It’s kind of a scary world that we live in. But we just tell parents, and also kids, to lock down your social media and don’t put too many too much information on the internet,” said Sgt. Det. Matthew Wilson, Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

If you’re a parent who loves sharing pictures of your kids on social media, Tammy Elliott talks with a cybersecurity expert about the dangers of oversharing. A Consumer First Alert Friday on Action 2 News This Morning.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.