Suspect accused of wielding knife in Grand Chute carjacking case appears in court

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been filed in a kidnapping, carjacking, and armed robbery case in Grand Chute this week.

51-year-old Jay Scott faces six felonies for the Monday night incident.

Authorities say he held a woman and her child at knifepoint, forcing them into her car in a parking lot near the Fox River Mall.

Prosecutors say he made the woman drive to an ATM and took her purse. She and the child were able to get away at a red light and call for help.

A woman saw their distress, called 9-1-1, and sheltered them in her vehicle. Omro and Winneconne Police later arrested Scott on Highway 21.

