Study: Prevalence of ADHD was steady during the pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study is looking into how prevalent attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is in the United States.

Researchers looked at the last six years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. They found during that time, the prevalence of ADHD in children has not changed.

A research letter was published in the medial journal JAMA Network Open.

Researchers looked at survey responses from parents of nearly 38,000 children ages 4 to 17. They found about 10% of kids were diagnosed with ADHD every year from 2017 to 2022 and it did not mark a significant change.

The researchers acknowledged the study had some limitations. The pandemic affected data collection in 2020, which they noted may also affect the numbers in the survey.

Health experts say ADHD is one of the most common reasons kids are referred for mental health services. It affects as many as 1 in every 20 kids. Although boys are 3 to 4 times more likely than girls to experience ADHD, the disorder affects both.

