SCATTERED SHOWERS & BREEZY FRIDAY, THEN HERE COMES THE COOLER WEATHER

Fall has returned to northeast Wisconsin! Several temperature records were broken at the start of October, but cooler weather has finally arrived after a cold front came through overnight. Although, temperatures are still slightly warmer than average, it’s going to feel more like fall than summer. Highs today will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance an isolated shower or storm could develop Thursday afternoon as another cold front comes in from Minnesota. It’s not going to be a washout or widespread event. Winds will also be picking up speed Thursday afternoon as the second cold front gets closer from the northwest. Winds will be between 10-25 mph.

Friday will be much colder as the second cold front will pass over Wisconsin Thursday night. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to lower 50s with breezy winds from the west between 10-25 mph. There are scattered chances of showers as one more front moves through Friday night. It may impact several Friday night football games, but it will NOT be a washout nor a downpour. It’ll be light showers that will end shortly before games are over.

There’s a chance scattered FROST could form Saturday night and Sunday night as lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s. So far, the Northwoods have a SCATTERED chance of FROST, but it could increase as we get closer.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 1-4′

FRIDAY: WSW 15-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds, isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Breezy. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, much cooler. Breezy. LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chance of scattered showers. Much cooler and breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler. Late frost possible NORTH. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler. Late frost possible NORTH. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warming up. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, below average still. HIGH: 62

