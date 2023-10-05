Purple porches shine a light on domestic violence

Harbor House is offering purple light kits, with all proceeds helping its domestic abuse shelter and call center
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of people who died from domestic violence is up 67% this year in Wisconsin. The Purple Porch Project is raising awareness and money to help support a Fox Valley domestic violence center.

For a donation of $20, you can get a Purple Porch Project kit. It includes a purple light bulb you can put in your porch light and shine a light on domestic and sexual violence.

You can buy Purple Porch Project kits at Fox Community Credit Union branches throughout the month of October. You can also buy the kit at Harbor House on Friday, Oct. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Harbor House is a 68-bed facility that helps people who need a safe place to stay while they’re escaping a violent situation.

Harbor House provides meals and other basic needs for the people staying there, and it offers assistance in finding housing and legal advocacy.

The CEO, Kristina Kishbaugh, says the Purple Porch Project raises critical awareness for an alarming rise in domestic abuse in Wisconsin.

“This is a really real conversation in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is ranked number eight currently for most lives lost to domestic violence. Last year, a study came in and we had lost 60 lives to domestic violence in Wisconsin. This year it’s just over 100. It is increasing and we are losing lives.”

Even a small donation to Harbor House can have a big impact.

“There’s a lot of little things. So sometimes when people say, ‘I can only give $5′ or ‘I can only give $10.’ That is bus passes and people getting accessibility. It’s getting new shoes, new socks or clothes and different ways that we can help people get back some of the pieces they had to leave behind before they came here,” Kishbaugh said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Green Bay police ask for help finding missing man after Fox River search comes up empty
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
Pulaski school officials file restraining order
Pulaski school officials file restraining order
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
A driver passes a pedestrian in a crosswalk during a traffic enforcement event
“Frogger” event reminds drivers to stop for pedestrians

Latest News

Children in a classroom
Study: Prevalence of ADHD was steady during the pandemic
Woman Sleeping
Losing sleep? Check your blood pressure
Neenah Common Council
Neenah votes to revise sign ordinance
Bicycle crash (GFX)
Bicyclist suffers severe injuries in Outagamie County crash