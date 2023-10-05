Powerball tickets in Marinette, Ashwaubenon win big in Wednesday’s drawing

Three Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin are worth $50,000, and a fourth is worth $100,000
Powerball reaches 1.4 Billion Dollars
Powerball reaches 1.4 Billion Dollars(WJHG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Spoiler alert: Nobody won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, making the jackpot worth about $1.4 billion Saturday.

But check your tickets, because there were three $50,000 winners in Wisconsin, including Marinette and Ashwaubenon, and a fourth ticket is worth $100,000. These winners matched four of the five regular numbers and the Powerball:

9, 35, 54, 63, 64. Powerball: 1

The Wisconsin Lottery tells Action 2 News one of the $50,000 tickets was sold at Kwik Trip on Hall Ave. in Marinette and another at Kwik Trip on Waube Lane in Ashwaubenon.

Another $50,000 ticket was sold at the Aberg Ave. Mobil station on Shopko Drive in Madison.

A player who bought their ticket at a Kwik Trip on E. Main St. in Reedsburg won $100,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball and also paying for the Power Play multiplier, which doubled their $50,000 prize.

Lottery prize winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket, which makes them the legal owner. Prizes at this level need to be claimed at the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison or Milwaukee by 2 p.m. on business days or mailed with a claim form (certified or registered mail is recommended). Find details, including office addresses, on the Wisconsin Lottery website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Green Bay police ask for help finding missing man after Fox River search comes up empty
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
Pulaski school officials file restraining order
Pulaski school officials file restraining order
Police are offering advice on how to get help after a kidnapping and robbery attempt in Grand...
Grand Chute Police offer advice after woman, child kidnapped
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

Avelo Airlines starts flights from Central Wisconsin Airport
Another option: Nonstop flights to Orlando available from Central Wisconsin Airport
Oshkosh Fire Department giving away free smoke detectors
Oshkosh ‘Detector Trek’ returns for Fire Prevention Week
Using Cell Phone
Cut fiber cable impacts phone access to businesses, organizations such as Ascension
Bellin Health Packers vs. Cancer sign
Packers Vs. Cancer to attend Pulaski High School football game