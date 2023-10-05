Powerball tickets in Marinette, Ashwaubenon win big in Wednesday’s drawing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Spoiler alert: Nobody won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, making the jackpot worth about $1.4 billion Saturday.

But check your tickets, because there were three $50,000 winners in Wisconsin, including Marinette and Ashwaubenon, and a fourth ticket is worth $100,000. These winners matched four of the five regular numbers and the Powerball:

9, 35, 54, 63, 64. Powerball: 1

The Wisconsin Lottery tells Action 2 News one of the $50,000 tickets was sold at Kwik Trip on Hall Ave. in Marinette and another at Kwik Trip on Waube Lane in Ashwaubenon.

Another $50,000 ticket was sold at the Aberg Ave. Mobil station on Shopko Drive in Madison.

A player who bought their ticket at a Kwik Trip on E. Main St. in Reedsburg won $100,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball and also paying for the Power Play multiplier, which doubled their $50,000 prize.

Lottery prize winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket, which makes them the legal owner. Prizes at this level need to be claimed at the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison or Milwaukee by 2 p.m. on business days or mailed with a claim form (certified or registered mail is recommended). Find details, including office addresses, on the Wisconsin Lottery website.

