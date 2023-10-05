Packers Vs. Cancer to attend Pulaski High School football game

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Anders Carlson, Keisean Nixon, and Daniel Whelan will join fans at Pulaski High School’s Friday night Homecoming football game against Green Bay South.

The 3 players will be there as part of the Green Bay Packers “Packers Vs. Cancer” initiative, which started in 2016 to raise awareness about all types of cancer, increasing cancer screenings, and raising funds to combat the disease. The initiative was recently recognized at last Thursday’s Packers-Lions game.

There will be t-shirts for sale, as well as a raffle featuring autographed Packers items, with all of the proceeds going to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

More information can be found on the Green Bay Packers website.

