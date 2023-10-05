Oshkosh ‘Detector Trek’ returns for Fire Prevention Week

Program installs missing detectors and replaces dead batteries in a chosen neighborhood
Oshkosh Fire Department giving away free smoke detectors
Oshkosh Fire Department giving away free smoke detectors
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department is bringing back their “Detector Trek”, this time in the Roosevelt School area from Oct. 11-13.

The program is part of Fire Prevention Week, where the Oshkosh Fire Department goes out to schools, daycares, and businesses in the community and reinforces the importance of properly functioning smoke alarms, as well as fire safety and prevention.

As part of “Detector Trek”, members of the fire department will go door-to-door, checking houses for the correct number of working smoke detectors, providing free installation and batteries for houses that are lacking.

The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Cooking Safety Starts with YOU. Pay Attention to Fire Prevention”, and the Oshkosh Fire Department has provided a short list of tips to reduce the risk of a cooking fire:

  1. Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.
  2. Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.
  3. 3. Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

For more information, you can visit the Oshkosh Fire Department Facebook page, or call 920-236-5249.

