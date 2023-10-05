One Ticket to Madison: New giraffe coming to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park

Eddie the giraffe joining the two current giraffes
Eddie the giraffe standing in his habitat at the Henry Vilas Zoo
Eddie the giraffe at the Henry Vilas Zoo (Photo courtesy of Henry Vilas Zoo)(Henry Vilas Zoo | Henry Vilas Zoo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - “Paradise” is Madison, or at least it is for Eddie the giraffe, who is set to join the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Eddie is coming from the Henry Vilas Zoo, who are planning construction of a new giraffe habitat, to join NEW Zoo’s current giraffes, Nigel and Zuri. The move has been in the works for weeks, with zookeepers working together to ensure Eddie has a smooth transition between zoos and will fit in with NEW Zoo’s giraffes.

“Eddie is known to be a ‘laid back’ giraffe who likes to keep an eye on his habitat and his caretakers – and he always seems to be ready for a tasty snack.” said NEW Zoo and Curator of Animals Drew Dinehart. “Some of his favorite treats are romaine lettuce and fresh browse,” adds Dinehart.

Eddie the giraffe is expected to join the zoo’s Giraffe Feeding Experience, but there’s no timetable for that, as they let every animal decide when they feel comfortable to take part in things like feeding and meeting other animals.

In the meantime, NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is hosting a welcome party for Eddie when he arrives on Oct. 10 at around 12:30 p.m. They would like to create a “welcoming committee” for him, and will have the supplies for visitors to create signs for Eddie at the event, which is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The welcoming party will also allow visitors to see how a giraffe travels.

The event and arrival time are subject to change depending on the weather and other factors, so NEW Zoo & Adventure Park asks visitors to visit their Facebook, X, and Instagram pages for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Green Bay police ask for help finding missing man after Fox River search comes up empty
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
Pulaski school officials file restraining order
Pulaski school officials file restraining order
Police are offering advice on how to get help after a kidnapping and robbery attempt in Grand...
Grand Chute Police offer advice after woman, child kidnapped
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

No foul play is expected.
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found in Holmes Township identified
Powerball reaches 1.4 Billion Dollars
Powerball tickets in Marinette, Ashwaubenon win big in Wednesday’s drawing
Avelo Airlines starts flights from Central Wisconsin Airport
Another option: Nonstop flights to Orlando available from Central Wisconsin Airport
Oshkosh Fire Department giving away free smoke detectors
Oshkosh ‘Detector Trek’ returns for Fire Prevention Week
Using Cell Phone
Cut fiber cable impacts phone access to businesses, organizations such as Ascension