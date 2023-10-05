One Ticket to Madison: New giraffe coming to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - “Paradise” is Madison, or at least it is for Eddie the giraffe, who is set to join the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Eddie is coming from the Henry Vilas Zoo, who are planning construction of a new giraffe habitat, to join NEW Zoo’s current giraffes, Nigel and Zuri. The move has been in the works for weeks, with zookeepers working together to ensure Eddie has a smooth transition between zoos and will fit in with NEW Zoo’s giraffes.

“Eddie is known to be a ‘laid back’ giraffe who likes to keep an eye on his habitat and his caretakers – and he always seems to be ready for a tasty snack.” said NEW Zoo and Curator of Animals Drew Dinehart. “Some of his favorite treats are romaine lettuce and fresh browse,” adds Dinehart.

Eddie the giraffe is expected to join the zoo’s Giraffe Feeding Experience, but there’s no timetable for that, as they let every animal decide when they feel comfortable to take part in things like feeding and meeting other animals.

In the meantime, NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is hosting a welcome party for Eddie when he arrives on Oct. 10 at around 12:30 p.m. They would like to create a “welcoming committee” for him, and will have the supplies for visitors to create signs for Eddie at the event, which is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The welcoming party will also allow visitors to see how a giraffe travels.

The event and arrival time are subject to change depending on the weather and other factors, so NEW Zoo & Adventure Park asks visitors to visit their Facebook, X, and Instagram pages for any updates.

