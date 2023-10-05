Neenah Common Council approves repealing and recreating sign ordinance amid lawsuit

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - In a 6-0 vote with two absences and one abstain Wednesday evening, the Neenah Common Council voted to repeal and recreate its outdated sign code ordinance.

The changes would only allow regulations on size, location, or sign construction.

The memorandum addressed to the mayor and the plan commission says the current sign code conflicts with the U.S. Supreme Court case Reed vs. Town of Gilbert, Arizona. The decision prohibits regulations of signs based on their content. It also mentions that “the City’s sign code, as it’s existed since 1977, includes several sections clearly violating the principles of the Reed Case.”

On September 26, the Neenah Plan Commission unanimously voted to pass a motion to send the revisions of the sign code to the Common Council.

The changes to the sign code come following a federal lawsuit against the city back in January, after the City demanded families take down yard signs by February 8 who were not in favor of rezoning Shattuck Middle School.

The signs read “Don’t Rezone Shattuck Middle School. Leave R-1 Alone.”

Timothy and Megan Florek were sent a letter to remove the yard signs. They argued taking down the signs violated their right to free speech.

The Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty sued the city of Neenah and city code enforcement officer Michaela Bedora of the Neenah Police Department, on behalf of the Floreks. On April 6, a judge granted them a temporary injunction against the city, prohibiting the enforcement of the Sign Ordinance

One of the provisions includes consolidating the number of sign types into one sign type called “portable yard signs”.

Below is the definition written into the new sign code ordinance that was discussed during the Plan Commission meeting on September 26. You can read the full changes here.

(7) Portable Yard Signs. A property is allowed one (1) portable sign per street frontage which cannot exceed six (6) square feet in area, three (3) feet in height, and is allowed on a temporary basis not to exceed thirty (30) days in a ninety (90) day period.

(a) During an “election campaign”, as defined in Wisconsin State Statutes Section 12.04, additional portable yard signs, not to exceed ten (10) square feet are allowed.

(b) When a property is actively marketed for sale, an additional portable sign, not to exceed thirty-two (32) square feet and six (6) feet in height shall be allowed. The sign shall be removed no more than thirty (30) days after the sale, rental or lease has been accomplished.

(c) During construction on the property, an additional portable sign is allowed up to one hundred (100) square feet during the construction period.

(d) A sign permit is not required for portable yard signs.

Neenah resident Tamara Hasz spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting and told the council this is quote “a colossal waste of time”.

“I guess I didn’t realize that free speech had a time limit in Neenah which is what this change in the sign code as well as the previous sign code amounts to is that free speech is limited,” Hasz said.

Alderman Kathie Boyette and Alderman Todd Stevenson were concerned about how this decision would impact when enforcement would begin as the lawsuit is still pending.

“My question is not in regard to the litigation,” Stevenson said. “I said the signs that caused the litigation to occur. The signs themselves, based on our new ordinance if it passes, what’s the ramifications tomorrow to those signs if we get a complaint?”

“Those signs are related to the ones involved in the litigation and I’m not going to comment on that” City Attorney David Rashid said.

“My question was we were not enforcing the sign ordinance at this time because there was pending litigation,” Boyette said.

“Because a judge told us we couldn’t,” Rashid said.

“So we’re going to change that tonight with a potential vote and once that vote if it passes then do we start enforcing it?” Boyette asked.

“Once that litigation is concluded and that’s why I don’t want to talk too much about it between this ordinance fix and the pending lawsuit,” Rashid said. “I made the decision that you know we are going to put a hold on any enforcement efforts until we have a decision made and we don’t have that yet.”

“So my question is if this passes this evening we will not be enforcing this new rule until the pending litigation has been settled?” Boyette asked again.

“We won’t be enforcing the old ordinance for sure because it’s going to be repealed and replaced,” Rashid said. “Whether or not we should enforce this new ordinance will kind of depend upon the circumstances.”

Community Development Director Chris Haese wanted to clarify parts of the ordinance the city has continued to enforce, they will continue to be enforced.

On August 31, the City of Neenah filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit against the city saying that they have revised the sign ordinance and it’s expected to pass the Plan Commission and the full Common Council in the future.

The Plaintiffs in the case filed a response to the Defenses’ motion to dismiss on September 14, saying they oppose the dismissal of the federal lawsuit.

A full rewrite of the sign code is expected in 2024.

