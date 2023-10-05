Losing sleep? Check your blood pressure

Researchers find a connection between not getting enough sleep and developing hypertension
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re losing sleep, it might be time to check your blood pressure. This is especially for women, giving them another reason to get a good night’s sleep.

Harvard researchers at Channing Division of Network Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital followed over 66,000 women for 16 years starting in 2001.

All of the women were between 25 and 42 years old and did not have high blood pressure, or hypertension, at the start of the study.

During the study, researchers found women who had trouble sleeping had a higher body mass index (BMI), lower physical activity, and poorer diets. They also found women who struggled with sleep were more likely to smoke and drink alcohol and had previously gone through menopause.

There were over 25,000 cases of hypertension among women who slept less than 7 to 8 hours a night.

At the same time, women who had trouble falling asleep and staying asleep were also likelier to develop hypertension.

There’s a lot to this study, and researchers are still looking into the relationship between sleep and the risk of high blood pressure. They say it’s likely a chain of events -- certain health issues -- then leading to poor sleep and the high blood pressure.

If this sounds like you, it’s a good idea to have a conversation with your doctor.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Green Bay police ask for help finding missing man after Fox River search comes up empty
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
Pulaski school officials file restraining order
Pulaski school officials file restraining order
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
A driver passes a pedestrian in a crosswalk during a traffic enforcement event
“Frogger” event reminds drivers to stop for pedestrians

Latest News

Children in a classroom
Study: Prevalence of ADHD was steady during the pandemic
FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National...
WI Covid Wastewater Surveillance Program recognized for excellence by CDC
Packers logo
Packers host mental health film viewing with Bellin Health
A NICU nurse calms a premature baby at a hospital
FDA: Probiotics may be fatal to premature babies