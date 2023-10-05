Former owner of Annie’s Campground bound for trial in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ann Retzlaff, the former owner of Annie’s Campground, is bound over for trial in Sauk County. She faces multiple charges, including five counts of criminal slander of title.

Retzlaff’s preliminary hearing was held Thursday, which determined her trial will move forward and her arraignment was set for November 13 at 1 p.m.

Ann Retzlaff is accused of filing liens against employees of the bank that foreclosed her campground in Shawano County and is accused of also filing a lien against the receiver who managed campground and the owner of company that purchased the campground.

According to the criminal complaint, Retzlaff was caught on surveillance at the Reedsburg Library where she used a library computer to create the liens. The complaint said she then had them notarized at city hall.

Police described it in the complaint as an “attempt to intimidate and harass the parties involved in the legal process she was disputing” and as retaliation.

Retzlaff is also facing charges in Shawano County for refusing to pull over, leading deputies on a chase, and then not showing up to court several times. The jury trial is set to begin January 23 for her Shawano County case.

As we’ve reported, Retzlaff was charged in 2021 after refusing to pull over for a Menominee County deputy on Highway 47. The criminal complaint alleges she led a chase into Shawano County, with four squads now involved in the pursuit. She drove over two sets of stop spikes but continued driving on four deflating tires until she stopped on Highway 29.

She was ordered to get out of her truck but claimed she was a “sovereign citizen” and wasn’t obligated to get out. When officers tried to open the door, she drove off. She was eventually stopped by a roadblock. An officer broke the driver’s side window of her truck with his baton to get Retzlaff out.

Retzlaff avoided court hearings for months and had warrants issued for her arrest in October and again in November 2021.

A judge approved auctioning Annie’s Campground last year. Retzlaff owed the bank $1.5 million plus fees. She argued the state and corporations didn’t have jurisdiction to take or sell her land and possessions.

