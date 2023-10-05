Fall leaves close to peaking in some nearby areas

By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people are talking about and seeking out fall colors. They are nearing their peak in many areas of Northeast Wisconsin.

But while you’re taking in the view you might notice the colors aren’t quite as vibrant this year.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says because we saw periods of drought over the summer, the colors of the leaves this fall may not be as vibrant.

Folks are hitting the trails regardless, venturing into forest preserves to feel the crisp air and enjoy the beautiful autumn scenery

“I like the cooler weather and the leaf color. That’s my favorite,” Paul Brulla, Nature Preserve visitor.

“It’s the smells. It’s the sound of the wind through the trees. We aren’t at peak color anymore but it’s still beautiful,” said Sandy Brulla, another visitor.

The leaves on the scenic maple, aspen, and oak trees are nearing their peak at the Navarino Nature Center in Shawano County.

The changing leaves invite us to slow down and appreciate what’s around us. You don’t have to travel far to see it.

They have no idea that there’s something like this so close to them, some say they’ve lived here for years and had no idea this was even here. Kaylee Lietz, an Assistant Naturalist at Navarino Nature Center

You can find the fall color report on this website. There, you can plan the perfect time to go out and see the fall colors in your area.

