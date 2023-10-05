Edible cookie dough recalled

McKINNEY, Texas (WBAY) - A company that makes edible cookie dough is recalling six-ounce cups labeled as “Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough” that actually contain peanut butter cookie dough.

The mislabeled packages were sold at retailers in Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

Peanuts are one of the most dangerous food allergens -- some people with severe peanut allergies could get a reaction from the smell of peanuts -- but the FDA says no illnesses have been reported as a result of this mislabeled product.

Cookies-N-Milk says the error happened in the packaging stage. It was discovered by a distributor.

Recalled packages have the lot number 32402342C printed on the top.

Consumers who have these recalled cups can return them to the seller for a full refund.

