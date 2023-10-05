COOL & BREEZY FRIDAY WITH SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
For the first time in four days, no record highs this afternoon. A stray shower remains possible across the Northwoods
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Cooler weather is arriving in Wisconsin and it will continue for the foreseeable future. While we still made it into the 70s Thursday afternoon, highs will likely stay in the 50s for the next week or so. A few showers may linger through the early evening across eastern WI and the U-P, but much of the night will be dry with a variably cloudy sky. Lows will be cooler than recent night with lower 40s NORTH and mid/upper 40s elsewhere.

Friday will be much colder and breezy with westerly winds gusting to 25 mph. We should begin the day with some sunshine around the Fox Cities and Lakeside (more clouds NORTH). A cold front will approach from the northwest, and clouds will increase through the morning. By the afternoon, scattered rain showers will arrive and they’ll continue into the evening. Plan your evening accordingly as light rain could linger through 10-11 p.m. While rain could be fairly widespread, totals will be on the lower side with most areas receiving less than a tenth of an inch.

The cool conditions continue through the weekend with varying degrees of cloud cover. Highs will generally stay in the low/mid 50s. There’s a chance scattered FROST could form Saturday night... mainly across northern areas. For Sunday night, frost may be possible farther south depending on how much clear sky we see.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NW 15-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, much cooler. Breezy. LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Early sunshine, then mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon/evening showers. Much cooler and breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then increasign clouds. Cool with a stray PM shower. Late frost possible NORTH. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Late frost possible. HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Continued cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers NORTH. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly milder, but still cooler than normal. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. HIGH: 56

