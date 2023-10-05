Bicyclist suffers severe injuries in Outagamie County crash

The 33-year-old bicyclist suffered severe injuries
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MAPLE CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A bicyclist is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the town of Maple Creek.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says they were both going east on County Highway W when the vehicle hit the bicycle east of Buboltz Road just before 7 o’clock.

Deputies say the bicyclist, a 33-year-old man suffered severe injuries. The driver is a 32-year-old man. Both men are from Maple Creek. Names were not released.

Details of the crash are still under investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Bear Creek Fire and First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the county highway department.

