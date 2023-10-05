Appleton Mayor Woodford announces he’ll run for re-election

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford announced he’s running for a second term.

Woodford, a former administrator at Lawrence University, survived a crowded primary in 2020 and was elected to the office with 56% of the vote against Jim Clemons, a former city alderman.

In a statement declaring his candidacy Thursday, Woodford listed among his accomplishments new housing downtown and on the north side of the city, managing the city’s debt, and working with leaders of other cities to push for passenger rail expansion into the Fox Cities.

He also touted the “highest rate of new construction in recent memory,” improving the city’s readiness for severe weather, and his virtual town halls to listen to constituents.

“As we look to the future, we know we’ll be presented with choices to make about our priorities as a community. I look forward to continuing to work every day with humility, responsibility, and respect to move our community forward,” Woodford wrote.

The mayoral election is on April 2 next year.

