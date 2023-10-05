Another option: Nonstop flights to Orlando available from Central Wisconsin Airport

MOSINEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Avelo Airlines is now offering nonstop flights from Wisconsin to Orlando, Florida, at the Central Wisconsin Airport.

This will be the Central Wisconsin Airport’s first Orlando route, and its only low-fare airline. Avelo says it’ll fly to Orlando International Airport twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. One-way fares start at $54.

This is Avelo Airlines’ first footprint in Wisconsin. It serves more than 40 airports around the U.S. and Puerto Rico, according to its website.

The flights will be a closer option for some flyers in WBAY’s viewing area, competing with low-fare flights at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel and Appleton International Airport.

Frontier offers seasonal flights from Green Bay to Orlando International a few days a week, with its website quoting one-way fares as low as $71 in November. Allegiant flies out of Appleton to the Orlando Sanford airport up to three times a week with tickets starting at $63.

