Another option: Nonstop flights to Orlando available from Central Wisconsin Airport

Flights run on Thursdays and Sundays out of CWA.
Avelo Airlines starts flights from Central Wisconsin Airport
Avelo Airlines starts flights from Central Wisconsin Airport(Avelo Airlines / Bruce Snyder)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Avelo Airlines is now offering nonstop flights from Wisconsin to Orlando, Florida, at the Central Wisconsin Airport.

This will be the Central Wisconsin Airport’s first Orlando route, and its only low-fare airline. Avelo says it’ll fly to Orlando International Airport twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. One-way fares start at $54.

This is Avelo Airlines’ first footprint in Wisconsin. It serves more than 40 airports around the U.S. and Puerto Rico, according to its website.

The flights will be a closer option for some flyers in WBAY’s viewing area, competing with low-fare flights at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel and Appleton International Airport.

Frontier offers seasonal flights from Green Bay to Orlando International a few days a week, with its website quoting one-way fares as low as $71 in November. Allegiant flies out of Appleton to the Orlando Sanford airport up to three times a week with tickets starting at $63.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Green Bay police ask for help finding missing man after Fox River search comes up empty
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
Pulaski school officials file restraining order
Pulaski school officials file restraining order
Police are offering advice on how to get help after a kidnapping and robbery attempt in Grand...
Grand Chute Police offer advice after woman, child kidnapped
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

Oshkosh Fire Department giving away free smoke detectors
Oshkosh ‘Detector Trek’ returns for Fire Prevention Week
Using Cell Phone
Cut fiber cable impacts phone access to businesses, organizations such as Ascension
Bellin Health Packers vs. Cancer sign
Packers Vs. Cancer to attend Pulaski High School football game
Children in a classroom
Study: Prevalence of ADHD was steady during the pandemic