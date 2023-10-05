Alexander looking forward to matchup with former teammate Adams

Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Packers CB Jaire Alexander(WBAY-TV)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander has missed the last two games with a back injury. But if it’s up to him, there’s no way he’s missing this week’s game in Las Vegas to face his former teammate, WR Davante Adams.

“I wouldn’t say it’s like the Super Bowl or the playoffs but it’s kind of like that. I can’t miss this matchup this week,” Alexander said. “I circled it way back.”

Adams did not practice for the Raiders Thursday after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game. He did finish that matchup, playing through the injury. Meanwhile, Alexander practiced in a limited fashion both Tuesday and Thursday this week.

“Some time at the Pro Bowl we might’ve talked about him taking a week off before he played us so he could be really fresh. I do remember that conversation,” Alexander said.

These two guys are some of the most impressive players to watch in the sport. And they know it.

“It’s pretty evident he’s the best,” Alexander said of Adams. “He’s quick. I can go on and on, but he’s the best.”

Before Adams left Green Bay in 2022, Alexander took advantage of learning from the 3x All-Pro receiver.

“He just gave me more confidence. He would come to work and train like the best, prepare like the best. It just motivated me to do the same. It was to up my game and be just as good as him on that side of the ball.”

So, sure, Alexander wants the win, but also to prove he can handle the best.

“It’ll feel good. It’ll feel better with an interception.”

