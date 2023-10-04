WI Covid Wastewater Surveillance Program recognized for excellence by CDC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Testing for covid-19 is largely done at home now, which means results are not necessarily getting reported for state monitoring. A different system that doesn’t rely on test results is Wisconsin’s Wastewater Surveillance program and it’s now being recognized on a national scale.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just named Wisconsin’s program a ‘National Center of Excellence.’

Monitoring wastewater for disease is not a new concept. It’s been used to monitor polio and other viruses, but UW-Milwaukee professor Sandra McLellan said the pandemic spurred a lot of inventiveness and discovery in this field.

“This was really a 100-year event, I think it really changed a lot of lives, but there’s also kind of a silver lining. It has changed the way we think about maybe monitoring for infectious disease in the community, it’s given us this new tool. I think the pandemic drove a lot of innovation that really allowed us to set up a system and now we’re thinking about doing things that maybe we weren’t prompted to do previously, before the pandemic,” said McLellan.

Wisconsin adopted a wastewater monitoring program specific to Covid early in the pandemic, trying to figure out how to recover a virus.

“We know how to filter wastewater and get all the bacteria out. That’s super simple, because they’re kind of big, they stick on filters. Viruses are tiny, they’re much more sparse, so we had to try a lot of methods,” said McLellan.

NEW Water, the brand of the Green Bay Metropolitan Sewerage District, recognized the importance of this effort and started preserving samples while waiting for a method.

“We would freeze them and then once they were ready for them that they started testing,” said Sharon Thieszen, NEW Water field services manager.

NEW Water continues to send samples for testing every week. The results are entered into state and national databases for monitoring. It’s a tool that put wastewater management in a whole new role in public safety.

“Wastewater is out there helping protect public health and, you know, being an indicator for early warning signs... that’s the heart of our mission is to really protect public health,” said Thieszen.

It’s that collaboration and common goal that McLellan said led to the national recognition from the CDC. She hopes to pass along the techniques and knowledge learned over the past 3 years to other state’s just starting out, but she is also keeping her eye on the future.

“A key component that we can find in wastewater is antibiotic resistance. That’s another thing that travels through the community. We’ve known for years that it’s the looming health crisis that we can’t take antibiotics for infections, we’re really in trouble. So we can kind of keep our finger on the pulse of what’s in the community in terms of antibiotic resistance,” said McLellan.

