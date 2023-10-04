Village of Kimberly intersection scheduled to reopen next week

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - The County CE and Railroad intersection in the Village of Kimberly will reopen by the end of the day on Monday, October 9, Outagamie County officials announced today.

The intersection has been under construction since July 20th, in an effort to improve safety and traffic operations. The main points of the project were to reconstruct the median and legs of the intersection, as well as modify the left turn movements, making it a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT).

Visit the Federal Highway Administration website to learn more about RCUTs.

