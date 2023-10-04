U.S. Supreme Court approval rating still below 50%, Marquette Law survey finds

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - 57% of adults disapprove of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, says the latest Marquette University Law School survey.

The survey was conducted from Sept. 18 to 25 and interviewed 1,007 adults across the nation. The approval rating decreased slightly since the last survey in July, from 45% to 43%.

The survey grouped approval rating by ideology, with those calling themselves “very conservative” and “somewhat conservative” giving the Court a high approval rating, and those calling themselves “very liberal” and “somewhat liberal” giving the court a low approval rating.

Respondents were also asked if they favor or oppose the 5 most recent major Supreme Court decisions, which are the right to same-sex marriage, LGBT anti-discrimination protection in the workplace, the overturning of Roe v Wade, the protection of the right to carry a gun in public, and banning the use of race in college admissions. The survey showed that the majority of adults approved of every decision except for the overturning of Roe v Wade. The other 4 decisions had approval ratings of 60% or higher, while the Roe v Wade decision had only a 36% approval rating.

Full poll results and more can be found on the Marquette Law School poll website.

