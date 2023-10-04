STILL MILD THURSDAY... COOLER FOR FRIDAY & BEYOND

For the first time in four days, no record highs this afternoon. A stray shower remains possible across the Northwoods, but most of us will remain dry this evening. Winds ease during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures cool into the 50s for most of us but some upper 40s are possible northwest of the Fox Valley. Skies will be variably cloudy with gradual clearing taking place early Thursday morning.

Highs will still be in the low 70s Thursday from the Fox Valley southward with mid/upper 60s north. Spotty afternoon showers could develop, mainly north of the Fox Valley. Any rain will be light... with those seeing it only picking up a few hundredths of an inch. The real fall-feel gets going Friday as temperatures stay in the 50s all day with a blustery west-northwest wind.

Skies will turn cloudy for the afternoon with scattered rain showers developing. Although the rain will be more widespread compared to today/Thursday, showers will remain light with overall totals only around 0.10″. Plan accordingly if you’ll be heading out to high school football in the evening as some light rain may linger and temperatures will be falling into the 40s.

Our weekend will feature fall-like 50s for highs and lows in the low 40s and 30s. A fair amount of cloud cover is likely but there may also be a little sun too. Breezy conditions continue Saturday but they may ease a bit on Sunday. Some frost is possible Saturday night and Sunday night with lows dipping into the 30s... but the extent of any frost/freeze threat remains uncertain. Stay tuned.

Temperatures will begin to moderate early next week and should return to seasonable levels after a below-average weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: W 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. Winds ease a bit. Turning cooler. LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Slight chance of PM showers NORTH. Still mild. HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Breezy & cool. Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Morning frost? Still cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. HIGH: 63

