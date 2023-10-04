Steven Eggert sentenced to 25 years for arson and murder-for-hire plot

The man convicted of arson and a murder for hire plot back in 2022 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The man convicted of arson and a murder for hire plot back in 2022 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

As we first alerted you last year, investigators say that 25-year-old Steven Eggert burned down a house in Harrison and the body of 62-year-old Kevin Roeglin was found inside.

Eggert was found guilty after reaching an Alford plea, which is when someone maintains their innocence but admits the evidence could lead to a conviction.

In addition to prison sentence, Eggert was ordered to serve nine years of extended supervision.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski school officials file restraining order
Pulaski school officials file restraining order
From left to right: Alan J. Ritchie, Brandon J. Reilly, and Jade M. Sprang. These three people...
Manitowoc Police arrest three suspects accused in a statewide retail theft ring
Police lights
Man accused of kidnapping, robbing woman and child at knifepoint
Rat (generic image)
Green Bay city council encourages reporting rats
Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Green Bay police ask for help finding missing man after Fox River search comes up empty

Latest News

FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National...
WI Covid Wastewater Surveillance Program recognized for excellence by CDC
File photo
Village of Kimberly intersection scheduled to reopen next week
Appleton Manufacturing Career fair
Appleton students explore manufacturing jobs at hands-on career fair
Hundreds of students from Appleton’s three high schools spent their Wednesday exploring...
Students explore careers in manufacturing at hands-on job fair