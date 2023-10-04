Steven Eggert sentenced to 25 years for arson and murder-for-hire plot

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The man convicted of arson and a murder for hire plot back in 2022 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

As we first alerted you last year, investigators say that 25-year-old Steven Eggert burned down a house in Harrison and the body of 62-year-old Kevin Roeglin was found inside.

Eggert was found guilty after reaching an Alford plea, which is when someone maintains their innocence but admits the evidence could lead to a conviction.

In addition to prison sentence, Eggert was ordered to serve nine years of extended supervision.

