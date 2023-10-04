Report: More people are speaking up against possible threats in Wisconsin schools

The Speak Up, Speak Out tip line saw a 95% increase in reports to its tip line in the last school year
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More people are speaking up and speaking out against possible threats in our state’s schools.

This is according to a new, 20-page report by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety.

The Speak Up, Speak Out statewide threat reporting tip line was created in 2020, and it’s been a huge success. In fact, the tip line received 95% more tips during the 2022-23 school year than it did the previous year.

Speak Up, Speak Out says the willingness of bystanders to come forward with concerns for the wellness and safety of themselves or others is a key component of keeping students safe and healthy at school.

In the latest report, over 3,700 tips came in for 2022-23.

Since 2020, the Office of School Safety received more than 7,500 tips. That’s a 136% increase in the three years since it launched.

The two most reported tips in the last school year were about bullying and vaping.

The tip line for Speak Up, Speak Out is 1-800-697-8761.

