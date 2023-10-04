Pillars celebrates 5 years of helping the homeless

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Cities organization tackling homelessness is reflecting on its work and celebrating a milestone this week.

Five years ago, Pillars formed with the goal of making sure everybody has a place to call home and any episodes of homelessness are rare and brief.

Pillars was the result of a 2018 merger of Homeless Connections, the Housing Partnership of the Fox Cities, and the Fox Valley Warming Shelter.

“We really are a Pillar–no pun intended–of the community, and we need to provide even more service. Homelessness in this community is on the rise,” Executive Director Lisa Strandberg said.

Pillars reports groups found 65 people sleeping without a roof over their heads in July. That’s a big jump from about 40 people experiencing homelessness just one year earlier.

“Part of the reason that that number increased so much is that we’re finding so many more families living in their cars. The need is greater than ever. It feels in a lot of ways to a lot of folks like the economy has recovered but it hasn’t recovered for everyone,” Strandberg said.

Strandberg says one of the accomplishments she is most proud of is the success of the Pillars Resource Center offering a space place to escape the elements.

Pillars is hosting an online “Conversations Over Coffee” on Thursday morning to reflect on its growth, changes, and community impact. That’s over Zoom from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

There is also a “Keys to Hope” gala and auction on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Bridgewood Hotel & Conference Center, 1000 Cameron Way, Neenah. That fundraiser starts at 5 p.m.

