Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

By Emily Zaal
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve been outside recently, there’s a high chance you’ve seen a lot of acorns lying around.

If it seems like there’s been more than in previous years, you’re not nutty, but there’s a reason for that. Every two to five years, oak trees go through what’s called a bumper crop. That’s when the trees produce way more acorns than in other years. While they may be annoying, they do have a positive effect on nature.

“Deer, bear, turkeys, squirrels will eat those acorns. It’s good for the environmental conditions of the tree, and it produces baby trees. So if you get enough acorns every year, some of them will escape the wildlife,” said Tom Lovlien, Forest Administrator at Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry.

In a typical year, a healthy oak tree produces around 2,000 acorns. In a mast year, which is what some oak trees are experiencing now, they can produce a whopping 10,000 acorns.

“If you have a large crop of acorns on your lawn, you might want to pick those up, because it will potentially have an effect on your grass,” said Lovlien. “If you’re going out barefoot you’re going to feel those on your feet, so I’d put some shoes on.”

Due to the fact that last fall was quite wet and spring was dry, Lovlien said the seeds germinated and produced more acorns. As far as winter is concerned, some people believe this overabundance of acorns means a harsh winter is on its way.

“What it means is the tree is just producing a higher than usual mass crop of acorns. It doesn’t really have any correlation,” said Lovlien.

Like the animals, try and enjoy the acorns as much as possible now, because it’s very unlikely these oak trees will produce the same high number of acorns next year.

