Green Bay school board may take action Monday on Tank, Keller elementary schools and West High School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The future of several Green Bay schools will be on the table at the next school board meeting as the district looks at consolidating schools and reducing costs.

Several recommendations on the agenda Monday include consolidating Tank Elementary with Lincoln Elementary, and Keller Elementary with Kennedy Elementary. If approved, students from Tank and Keller would begin attending the other schools in the next school year.

The board is also considering using referendum money to build a new elementary school on Green Bay’s west side that would consolidate Keller, Kennedy, and MacArthur schools. MacArthur Elementary School was built in 1968, and the school district says it might be too expensive to renovate.

The board will also hear a recommendation to delay or stop planned changes at West High School. That would allow time for including West High School in a study of school boundaries. The school board would also look into different possible configurations for the high school, and have time to study what impact any changes would have on West High’s International Baccalaureate Programme.

Currently, the proposal is to renovate West High School to move district offices and the John Dewey Academy of Learning charter school into the building, while also keeping West a 9th-through-12th grade school. but make renovations.

These changes are part of a 10-year master plan developed by a task force to reduce costs amid falling school enrollment. It’s expected in 2033, the school district will have one-third fewer students than it has now.

The school board meeting is Monday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the district office building, 200 S. Broadway.

