Grand Chute Police offer advice after woman, child kidnapped

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are offering advice on how to get help after a kidnapping and robbery attempt in Grand Chute, which put two people in danger this week.

Police say a 31-year-old woman and her 4-year-old child suffered non-life-threatening injuries trying to escape after being taken at knifepoint from a parking lot and driven around to local ATMs to withdraw money.

Police say self-defense is always an option, but your biggest weapon is your smart phone, which has several ways of alerting authorities you might be in danger without tipping off the criminal.

It was in the 4300 Block of West Wisconsin Avenue Monday night, around 7:30, that Grand Chute Police say a Neenah woman and her child were threatened at knife point in a parking lot.

“Took the female’s keys and then took the female’s vehicle with her and her child inside to local banks in the area, forced the female to take out money for him,” said Officer Dylan Davis with the Grand Chute Police.

While crimes like this are rare in the Fox Valley, police say it’s important to know what to do to keep yourself safe.

“It’s all situational dependent,” said Officer Davis. “Do your best to try to keep yourself safe. Whether that’s using self-defense or just trying to comply with whatever is going on. There’s a lot of features on smart phones now that can share your location with trusted friends and family members.”

Some apps that do this, include My SOS Family and Life360, but activating the SOS option is the quickest way to call for help without tipping off the criminal.

On an iPhone for example you can activate the emergency SOS feature by simply holding both of the side buttons until you receive a screen where you can then slide a tab to call 911 and this way authorities should be able to detect your location and respond. Also, pay attention in parking lots especially for people who appear out of place.

“Smart phones distract all of us,” said Davis. “People are walking through parking lots looking down at their cell phones and things like that, but it’s important when you are walking to and from your car to businesses and things like that, you are keeping your head on a swivel looking out around you, as you approach your vehicle underneath it, check your windows, look for damage.”

The suspect in this case is being held in the Outagamie County Jail on charges of kidnapping, robbery, carjacking, and felony bail jumping. Both the victim and her child were treated at the hospital after being injured making their escape.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.