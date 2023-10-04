“Frogger” event reminds drivers to stop for pedestrians

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday is National Walk and Bike to School Day. It’s the third special event this year in Brown County to get drivers to stop for people in crosswalks. The event is called “Operation: Frogger,” after the 1980′s arcade game that involves crossing a busy street.

Officers will be monitoring traffic at about a dozen intersections in different municipalities. Drivers who don’t stop for pedestrians in crosswalks will get warnings and potentially citations.

One of the areas where you’ll see crosswalk enforcement is at S. Broadway and Bomier streets in De Pere. The stretch of Broadway before the roundabout and Main Ave. bridge is a very busy area with lots of traffic.

Wello, a non-profit that focuses on overall well-being, partners with local law enforcement on this pedestrian safety effort.

During the first two Operation: Frogger events over the summer, 174 warnings for failure to yield were given to drivers. Police say more than 1,300 drivers yielded correctly to pedestrians, which is an 88% compliance rate.

Police want to continue educating drivers to increase that compliance percentage even more.

You can read Wisconsin pedestrian laws on the Department of Transportation website.

