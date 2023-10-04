Cut fiber cable impacts access to Ascension phone lines

Using Cell Phone
Using Cell Phone(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re experiencing difficulty calling Ascension, you may want to try again after Wednesday evening.

A representative with Ascension confirms with Action 2 News that a fiber cable was cut, creating access issues for various customers at AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum, and U.S. Cellular. The representative didn’t have any details about the cut cable, but confirms the problem with the phones wasn’t an issue on Ascension’s end.

The issues with AT&T customers happened Tuesday, and the Ascension representative said the issue with customers of the other companies is expected to be resolved Wednesday evening.

A producer with Action 2 News was unable to reach Ascension via a cell phone on Wednesday afternoon, but was successfully able to contact Ascension through a landline phone. The website MyChart is also available for patients to make appointments online.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

