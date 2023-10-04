Coast Guard aids search for man in Fox River in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting in the search for a man in the Fox River.

The search is at the mouth of Dutchman Creek, which is near the National Railroad Museum.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety tells Action 2 News at 1 a.m. a caller said they believed a family member was in the water.

The Coast Guard tells Action 2 News it was called in at 1:30 in the morning and was in the water by 2:30 a.m. Asked if they were using divers or sonar, the Coast Guard said it is working “by sight” right now.

They found clothes. We also met an officer searching from the shoreline.

Ashwaubenon officers told us the Green Bay Police Department is handling a missing person’s case. Authorities are not identifying the person they’re looking for.

